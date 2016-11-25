What Happened When I Spent A Week Keeping My Mouth (Mostly) Shut

Growing up we’re frequently told by our parents and teachers to “speak up” and “let ourselves be heard.” While you should speak up if something is bothering you or if you have something meaningful to say, these instructions serve to idealize the assertive person who’s perceived as the life of the party, or the successful go-getter.

While there is nothing wrong with being assertive and talkative, there’s a problem when those people have nothing to say. It may sound like an oxymoron, but think how many business meetings have sputtered because a colleague spoke at at length without adding anything of value. How many times have you finished saying something, only to have the other person immediately launch into their own monologue? It’s as if they were merely waiting for their turn to talk instead of actually considering what you had to say.

There’s a saying that we have two ears and one mouth for a reason.

So why do people do it? It’s because we fear silence, says Amber Wright, an L.A.-based communications expert and coach.

“Silence is awkward for many people,” says Wright, because we are seldom taught how to appreciate it. She believes society values extroversion and talkativeness. “While that isn’t necessarily a bad thing,” she points out, “it does reinforce the notion that to be quiet or silent is awkward and less appealing, which isn’t true at all, but makes people uncomfortable.”

Learning to be comfortable with your own silence can have a number of productivity benefits, according to several public speaking experts. To test the truth of that, I decided to embrace silence for a week. I spoke less in meetings to give myself the time to really formulate something worth saying, and let others do the majority of talking in conversations. Here were the results.

After one round-table discussion about the publishing industry during an event I was invited to speak at, someone from the audience came up to me and said, “You’re such a confident speaker!” This shocked me, because I was actually nervous. Yet because I took the time to pause and actively formulate my thoughts before speaking, resulting in up to five to 10 seconds worth of silence on stage for each pause, people in the audience construed this as my having more confidence in what I was saying.

“This doesn’t surprise me at all,” says Wright, when I report my findings to her. “Speakers that are able to embrace silence, instead of filling it with vocalized pauses such as, ‘um,’ ‘uh,’ ‘like,’ and ‘you know,’ come across as more confident and credible to the audience,” she notes. “Learning to take your time, pause, and then respond or speak, demonstrates that you care about what you’re saying.”