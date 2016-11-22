5 Habits I Had To Abandon As CEO As My Startup Scaled

Of all the challenges I’ve faced as the head of a startup, learning how to let go of things while growing fast has been one of the toughest. In the early stages, every founder is a master of all trades–there’s no other way to get off the ground. But as your company scales, it’s important to let go of some of those responsibilities.

This is something startup CEOs and founders hear all the time, but “Just delegate!” is a far cry from practical advice. So here’s a look at the five key activities I’ve had to learn how to let go of, and what it took for me to relinquish control.

Before I founded my mobile analytics company, Leanplum, I was an engineer at Google. Like most people with a technical background, when someone tells me about a problem, my mind immediately starts racing to solve it. But as a CEO, I’ve learned, you can’t solve every problem.

It’s strange to lose that intimate connection with your employees. I can no longer manage closeness at scale.

Today, I’ve gotten better at encouraging shared leadership. I listen, ask questions, and coach others to arrive at the solution themselves. Making this shift in thinking wasn’t easy, and there’s always the risk that someone will fail. But empowering your team members to think independently and giving them the tools to make their own decisions (with a little advice from me here and there) lets them do their jobs so I can do mine.

I used to host weekly one-on-ones with each member of our executive staff. This meant keeping track of everyone’s needs and understanding how I could connect with each person. For instance, if the head of customer success mentioned they needed someone to write a case study, I would track down marketing to make that happen. But acting as the sole source of knowledge got more and more time-consuming, and as we grew, I had less and less time to spare.

I didn’t realize it until later, but before changing course, I was hoarding institutional knowledge. Now, we have a biweekly roundtable where the entire executive staff meets to share highs and lows, and to brainstorm together. In lieu of top-down mentoring, we created team mentoring. This way I’m no longer the center of all the company’s happenings, but I rest easy with more confidence in my team’s abilities.

When we were at 20 people, I understood the health of the company and could pinpoint exactly what caused something to go wrong. But as we grew to 100 employees, that was no longer possible. I needed an objective way to understand performance, and that meant abandoning certain qualitative goals.