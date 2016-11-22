How Design Can Curb Discrimination On Airbnb And Beyond

Last month, the National Bureau for Economic Research released the results of a study of ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft and how drivers were less likely to pick up passengers whose names sounded too black. A 2015 study by researchers at the Harvard Business School found that hosts were more likely to agree to reservations made under stereotypically white names, and an earlier study found that Airbnb hosts who were not black could charge guests an average of 12% more.

In June, rivals of Airbnb ran a six-figure ad campaign exposing the discrimination that exists on the short-term rental website. In September, the company responded with a series of initiatives that will help fight race and gender discrimination on the platform.

These initiatives included new tools for reporting discrimination, a stronger nondiscrimination policy, a reduction in the prominence of guest photos during the booking process, and anti-bias training for staff and hosts.

Airbnb, however, is just one of the many online marketplaces that unintentionally enabled discrimination on its platform, and while the company has taken proactive steps to fighting bias, the controversy represents a wider problem with online peer-to-peer transactions.

The less information that is revealed about a buyer or seller before the transaction is confirmed, the less opportunity both parties have for discrimination.

“With their identities uncovered, disadvantaged groups face many of the same challenges they have long confronted in the offline world, sometimes made worse by a lack of regulation, the salience photos give to race and gender, and the fact that would-be discriminators can act without ever personally confronting their victims,” wrote authors Ray Fisman and Michael Luca in the Harvard Business Review.

Fisman and Luca suggest that the Airbnb case study exemplifies how developers and designers of new platforms can avoid issues of discrimination. “Our goal is to help designers fully consider the implications and tradeoffs of their design choices,” they wrote. Here is how they believe equality can be better built into these platforms.