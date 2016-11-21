Two Ways To Handle A Hopelessly Indecisive Boss

Some bosses are more decisive than others, but not all indecisive bosses are created equal. Here’s how to subtly manage two of the most common types of managers who aren’t great at swift, sensible decision making.

Overcommitters are nice people who can’t refuse anyone and then find they have no time to follow through. If your boss is an overcommitter, they’ll agree with whatever anyone asks of them because they hate to argue.

While overcommitters break promises in the name of harmony, chameleons go back on their word because of their insecurity.

That can be a problem. By pretending to agree in order to prevent a fight or a fuss, overcommitters promise too much or promise to do something they don’t really agree with. Overburdened and unable to handle it, they put off action and break their promises. They don’t mean any harm, but you resent the way they’ve messed up your timetable and failed to come through with whatever you were depending on.

First, it helps to think critically about what you both may be thinking. Maybe your inner monologue goes something like this:

My boss keeps breaking promises. I end up looking foolish because I’d reassured my staff that our boss would have an answer for us today about the holiday schedule. She’s always disappointing us. All that agreeableness is a phony facade. I’m losing respect for her. What’s worse, how can I ever trust what she says she’s going to do?

Then try to imagine what your overcommitting boss might be thinking, too:

I’d like to agree to the team’s request, granting permission for them to leave a few hours early on Friday before the start of the holidays. But I’m concerned about getting out the quarterlies on time. Maybe we’ll need those extra hours to finish up. I know I promised them an answer today, but I’m going to have to give this more thought. What can I do to keep the team from getting upset?

Your goal next is to help your boss make decisions without feeling threatened by unpopularity. Bosses who overcommit make trouble for themselves when they take their eyes off their priorities and become too concerned with pleasing everyone. You can move them to action either by removing a piece of the challenge or offering additional options.

Claim the problem as your own. When you sense your boss is stuck on the horns of a dilemma (“Should I please the company or please my workers?”), remove one of them so she no longer has to choose. Step forward and accept the problem as your responsibility. Bring the priorities into focus. Offer to help find some ways for you boss to do the right thing. It’s possible to carry out your manager’s responsibility to the organization and, at the same time, lessen the anticipated negative impact on subordinates like you. Study the situation, examine everyone’s needs, and then offer your boss some potential solutions. You can probably negotiate a win-win compromise.

Here are a couple options for what you might say: