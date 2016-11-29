Are Russian Hackers Meddling In the European Elections?

The Russian hacking ring alleged to have leaked internal emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign has turned its sights on upcoming European elections, a top cybersecurity expert says.

“The script that they’ve been able to successfully execute in the U.S. election I believe will be repeated in European elections,” warns Dmitri Alperovitch, CTO of CrowdStrike, the Irvine, Calif., security company that was among the first to attribute the DNC hacks to Russia. “There’s no question that they’d been able to cause a lot of chaos in the course of the election and get people to believe that the system has been rigged.”

The Democratic Party hacks, attributed to a Russian hacking group dubbed “Fancy Bear”, resulted in a leak of emails over the summer that seemed to imply DNC senior officials favored Clinton over primary rival Sen. Bernie Sanders. During the general election, leaks from the email account of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta exposed further rifts in the party and evidence suggesting debate questions were leaked to the Clinton campaign.

National Security Agency chief Michael Rogers has denied that the hacks swayed the election, but did say the intrusions appear to have had nefarious intentions.

“This was a conscious effort by a nation-state to attempt to achieve a specific effect,” Rogers said in a panel discussion hosted by the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council.

The Washington Post has reported that the Russians helped spread propaganda and fake news that favored Donald Trump on social media. The report drew some criticism for attributing part of the report to an anonymous group called PropOrNot.