David O. Russell’s New Prada Ad Is Like High Fashion “Black Mirror”

WHAT: The silent fashion short Past Forward

WHY WE CARE: Set in a futuristic, Hitchcockian world, Past Forward stars Allison Williams, Kuoth Wiel, and Freida Pinto as three women whose lives criss-cross seamlessly in what can only be described as 13 minutes of a decadently surreal fever dream. The silent short film was born out of a conversation between Russell and Miuccia Prad–a conversation that triggered the tumble down the rabbit hole of heady concepts that Russell outlines as “strange mystery, suspense, fear, danger, beauty, conflict, romance, love, identity, and time.”

“Here was the opportunity to make a journey of cinema guided by layers of movie memories, life images, and emotions, with no aim except to create art–as if it were a painting or a sculpture–free from normal narrative or audience expectations,” Russell says in his artist’s statement. “The cast and I worked simply for the joy of making art.”

Past Forward is the latest fashion advert to put cinematic substance over a stylebook. Yes, the women are impeccably dressed in the latest coats, blouses, and skirts of the season–but their clothes feel more like an afterthought, because who really has time to look fierce when Connie Britton and Paula Patton are inexplicably hunting you down?