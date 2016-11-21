Lessons Learned From A Marathon, 26-Hour Design Session

We were watching here at Co.Design, and were curious to check back in to see what they learned. Using an online generator they built that pulled a new word from the dictionary in alphabetical order every hour, the designers created everything from the design of an entire house (word: “Cohabit”) at their most clear-headed to a card game matching famous women with their bodies of work (word: “Oeuvre”) at punch-drunk hour-12. In the last hour, they were mercifully given the word Zigzag, which coincided nicely with the studio’s wordmark. They uploaded it to the project site and, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, called it a night.

We gave them a chance to rest, then called them up to talk highs and lows, lessons learned, and how the results fit in with Creative Accessibility, the studio’s initiative to make design more transparent, inclusive, and accessible.

A Crash Course in Communication

Any new studio needs to learn how its partners work together most fluidly—HAWRAF just sped up that process a bit. The designers already knew they worked well together; they met and started collaborating a couple of years ago while at Google Creative Lab and the studio has been open for a little over six months. But working under such a tight time constraint—they had one hour to create, document, and upload each project online—left little time for holding back strong opinions.

“We learned to trust our gut feeling,” says Herzog. There were times at the beginning of the 26 hours when all of the designers thought that the project wasn’t working, but no one wanted to say anything. By the end, they knew not to waste that time. “Now we know we need to talk through how to fix it and speak up sooner next time. To communicate with two other people in that way was a huge learning experience.”

Don’t Be Overly Precious About Your Work

Constraints on time, budget, and tools made the project an exercise in sacrificing perfectionism in service of the larger concept. “If I disagreed with a certain direction, we’d have to compromise in the next five minutes,” says Ayres. “But there would be 20 more projects after that. We were moving so quickly that we learned to take smaller risks and be okay with compromising.”

There were also times when everyone agreed on a direction and it ended up not working anyway, as with the idea for building a rubber band engine for the letter E (word: “Engine”). When that idea failed, they made a quick pivot into haiku territory. Being flexible, compromising quickly, and getting ideas on the table are valuable lessons for any project, even when you do have time to perfect the execution.