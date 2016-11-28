How To Turn Stress Into Productivity Fuel

Feeling stressed lately? Chances are you’re not alone. We carry varying degrees of stress around with us all the time–sometimes more, sometimes less. Does that pressure make us more productive or less? As with so many aspects of human psychology, the answer is: It depends. But what it depends on is something called the Yerkes-Dodson curve , a theory that dates back to 1908. Here’s how understanding it can help you channel the stress you may be feeling into energy to get things done.

The Yerkes-Dodson curve relates the amount of motivational energy, called “arousal,” a person may possess to how well they’ll perform at a given task. The basic idea is that at low levels of arousal, people don’t perform particularly well. In this state, people aren’t all that motivated to get much done. That helps explain why being totally stress-free can breed laziness or complacency, and also why some of your most productive days are those when the clock is ticking for you to wrap up a big project.

So as arousal increases, performance tends to get better–up to a point. When arousal levels get too high, performance starts to drop. Essentially, when you have too much energy, you can’t focus. The stress is overpowering. You flit from task-to-task without being able to concentrate.

[Some people] “need a small thermonuclear device detonated beneath their desks before they can even think about getting anything accomplished.”

The thing about this curve is that it doesn’t fit everyone precisely the same way. We all have different resting levels of arousal. In other words, some people are generally near the peak of their curve without any special circumstances going on in their lives–they don’t need many stressors to feel energized. These are people who work productively even when they’re weeks away from a deadline.

Other people are naturally pretty low-arousal folks. These are the ones who need a small thermonuclear device detonated beneath their desks before they can even think about getting anything accomplished.

The arousal that comes with stress will affect each of these types of people differently. The high-arousal folks will quickly be pushed past their “sweet spot” on the Yerkes-Dodson curve. Stress will make it hard for them to get much done effectively until their arousal levels drop. Low-arousal people, on the other hand, will generally benefit from stress. As the stress piles on, they’ll rise close to that sweet spot and find themselves feeling energized to get things done. It takes more to push them past it and feel overwhelmed.

Since you can’t really change where your own sweet spot falls, you simply need to get to know yourself: Are you able to get a lot done without much prompting, or do you need lots of help to energize yourself before getting down to work?