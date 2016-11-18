Boost Mobile Turned Its Stores In Low-Income Neighborhoods Into Voting Booths

WHAT: Sprint-owned Boost Mobile spoke to 817 county election boards and offered more than 5,000 stores nationwide to serve as polling locations, to help drive voter turnout and access in underserved neighborhoods.

WHO: Boost Mobile, 180LA

WHY WE CARE: In the cut-throat world of pay-as-you-go mobile, where price is essentially the only factor in people’s choice, Boost is betting that getting more involved in empowering the communities in which it operates will help it build brand affinity beyond the price wars.

While it didn’t get 5,000 of its stores approved to be polling locations–in the end just six stores served as polling stations–the brand says in the precincts that did accept the offer there was a 23% higher voter turnout. In precincts that didn’t have store-based polling stations, Boost did work with many counties to supply volunteers and cellphones, and the brand anticipates its number of participating stores growing substantially for the next election as this first effort has opened the lines of communication with counties.

And considering President-elect Trump just selected senator Jeff Sessions–not a fan of the Voting Rights Act–as attorney general, perhaps the brand’s commitment to continue its polling efforts in future elections will be even more welcome.