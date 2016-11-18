Why This Obamacare Architect Is Worried

Bob Kocher, who is now a health investor with Venrock Capital, worked in President Obama’s White House to help shape the bill that would provide coverage to millions more Americans and prevent insurance companies from discriminating against people on the basis of pre-existing conditions. Those that architected the bill didn’t get everything right– and Kocher has been honest about that–but their hope was that the next administration would make the necessary tweaks, rather than a rip and replace.

All health policies require refinement over time.

I caught up with Kocher for his perspective on how a Republican alternative to the Affordable Care Act would fare. Here’s what he had to say, edited for brevity:

Fast Company: First off, how are you feeling today given all the talk of repealing the Affordable Care Act?

Bob Kocher: I am worried. It’s tragic to me that the term “Obamacare” has become an analogy for all democratic policies, good or bad.

Fast Company: What do you think is the most likely outcome?

Bob Kocher: I’m worried that this coming administration will work too hastily out of a desire to demonstrate that they’re accomplishing change. There might be unintended consequences that are hard to fix. Remember that it took several years to design the Affordable Care Act, and two years after that to implement it. It was rocky at times and took longer than you might think.

Fast Company: How can we ensure that a replacement wouldn’t leave the old, the poor, and the sick in the lurch?

Bob Kocher: There hasn’t been a ton of specificity so I don’t know. With Ryan’s plan, he wants to offer tax credits for everyone (to buy coverage from private insurers). That’s a nice benefit to people who are wealthier. But to make this plan not cost more than the ACA, the tax credits would have to be smaller for poor people. I don’t know how a non-income-adjusted tax credit will help the poor.

The other point here is around age discrimination: We currently have a 3-to-1 ratio of young to older members. The Republicans proposed making it a 5 or 6 to 1 ratio. In that case, you’ll double premiums for people in their 50s who needed insurance (editors’ note: Ryan’s plan would scale up the tax credits with age, but it would also allow insurers to raise premiums much more than the ACA currently allows. Its policies are also not set in stone).