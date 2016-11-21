Why The Election Won’t Dampen Data Analysts’ Job Prospects

If you read blogs like FiveThirtyEight every day leading up to the election, like me, you may have felt a bit betrayed when the results came in. FiveThirtyEight‘s data and polling provided predictive analysis that overwhelmingly (71.4%) leaned toward a Clinton victory . Others like the New York Times (85%) and Huffington Post (98%) used data to infer that the Democrats would win by even wider margins.

As Clinton lost, there’s been an unsurprising backlash in the form of articles about the flawed science of data analysis and how it woefully misinformed the public.

While it’s true that much of the political analysis done pre-election relied on models that turned out to be flawed, data analysis is not dead, it’s going to be in demand for years to come. And more importantly, big data analysis is likely what won the election.

Ken Strasma is an early champion of micro-targeting for Obama who helped out with the Votecastr project this year, which set out to more accurately report the incoming voting results. Votecastr had a slew of issues as the data came in. The problem–which Strasma can see now–was that people were understating their voting dispositions.

“We saw a very consistent over-prediction of Clinton support and under-prediction of Trump support.”

“Pretty much everyone was surprised by Trump over-performing,” he tells Fast Company. This was because people were understating their preference for the Republican then-nominee, Strasma explains. In addition, the polls that Votecastr and other similar projects used were unable to predict turnout. Most often, polls rely on past elections to weight what they expect will happen this time. In this case, it made the expectations incorrect. The ultimate problem that virtually all pollsters saw, says Strasma was that “we saw a very consistent over-prediction of Clinton support and under-prediction of Trump support.”

Another issue isn’t in the data pollsters reported, but in the way it’s consumed. Polling and predictions contain margins of error, and even when those are stated from the get-go, the average reader may not understand the implications. “You very often see that people’s eyes glaze over,” says Strasma.

All the same, some have been using data to analyze the election, and see better results. Cambridge Analytica, for instance, was hired by the Trump campaign to use data to move the effort forward. Persuasion was their ultimate task for in the finals months of the Trump campaign, according to David Wilkinson, the firm’s lead data scientist. Using polling data, the firm was able to create specialized and highly targeted ad campaigns aimed at winning over voters. “Trump isn’t a typical candidate,” Wilkinson observes, so he had to “build something a lot more customized.”