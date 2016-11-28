24% Of Americans Have Now Worked In The Platform Economy

Fully 24% of Americans have participated in the peer-to-peer or “sharing economy,” according to a new Pew Research report . Which is perhaps bigger than we thought.

Pew counts everyone who’s taken a task on a digital platform (like TaskRabbit), sold something to another community member (eBay), made something and sold it online (Etsy), driven their own cab (Uber), or rented a house (e.g. Airbnb). “These platforms also allow users to earn money in a range of other ways, such as sharing their possessions with others or selling their used goods or personal creations,” it says.

Those ages 18-29 are most likely to do a task or work via a digital platform; 30- to 49-year-olds are most likely to sell something online. More than half–56%–of Americans who do it see gig or piecemeal work essential to their budget; 42% as “nice to have.” “Workers who describe the income they earn from these platforms as ‘essential’ or ‘important’ are more likely to come from low-income households, to be non-white, and to have not attended college,” Pew says.

Pew’s polling–4,579 respondents, via web and mail this summer–reveals a certain unease about the piecemeal economy. Gigs are good from a flexibility point of view, for instance among people who don’t want to work full-time.

But 29% are concerned gigs place undue burden on workers (as opposed to companies); 41% express concern “people can build careers out of gig work.” Just 16% feel the platform economy offers a launching point for any type of career.

Pew says:

Proponents of these digital earning platforms argue that they offer important benefits, such as the freedom and flexibility to work at a time and place of one’s choosing or the ability to turn a hobby or pastime into a source of income. But others worry that this emerging “gig economy” represents a troubling shift in which workers face increased financial instability and are required to shoulder more of the burden for ensuring their own pay and benefits.

