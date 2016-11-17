Amy Schumer Laces Up The Boxing Gloves In Old Navy’s New Black Friday Ad

WHO: Old Navy, Chandelier, Amy Schumer

WHY WE CARE: Schumer’s rise has been fun to watch. Her stand-up career launched her to Comedy Central and Inside Amy Schumer, and as that show came into its own, she became the sort of star who could headline a movie like Trainwreck–which, in turn, brought her to the point where she’s a viable celebrity pitch woman, doing her thing in ads that might have previously starred someone like Julia Louis-Dreyfuss or Amy Poehler. In “Fight Night,” Schumer plays the same version of herself that she often does in her stand-up–she’s clueless and shallow as she strolls up to the ring for a celebrity boxing match against an opponent who’s fiercer than she anticipated.

Over the “Eye of the Tiger” riff, Schumer hams it up for a minute before the pitch–Old Navy is giving away $100,000 a day and offering discounts up to 50%–gets shoehorned in there. Old Navy’s celebrity campaigns have walked the line between cheesy and clever for a while, and this one definitely lands on the “cheese” side of that divide–but as Schumer’s media presence just gets larger, a few duds are to be expected.