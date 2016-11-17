James Harden Is Totally Trolling Steph Curry In This New Adidas Ad

WHO: Adidas, 72andSunny LA

WHY WE CARE: It’s a compelling question, and one that represents the generational shift in basketball (and many other sports) between the old-school focus on humility and fundamentals, and the modern era of flash and personality. Here Harden addresses some of the most vocal criticisms of his game (“D-FENCE!”) and the notion of playing it safe in a fun way. Perhaps most notable is the expert troll job at the 44-second mark, in which we see an eerily familiar shot that bears a more than striking resemblance to last year’s Steph Curry “Rule Yourself” Under Armour ad. Is Curry boring? Does his style of play lack creativity? Of course not. But that’s no reason we can’t get a little heated back-and-forth going between brands, right?