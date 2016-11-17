Now You Can Buy Fruit Of The Loom’s “Professional Collection” Of Classy Sweat Suits

WHAT: Fruit of the Loom has made its limited run of dapper sweat suits available to the general public .

WHO: Fruit of the Loom, CP+B

WHY WE CARE: Ever wish you could wear fleece all the time yet still be wardrobe appropriate for any occasion? Last year, agency CP+B created a limited run of sweat suits for the brand that accomplished just that through the magical art of screenprinting. That run was only handed out to 100 social media influencers, but the brand was overrun with requests from others asking how they could get one, too. Well, ask and you shall receive. The brand has launched a new site to sell the “Professionals Collection,” while supplies last.

Now wearing sweatpants will no longer tell the world, “I give up!” and instead proclaim, “It’s business time.”