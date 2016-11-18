Work In Social Impact? This New Tool Will Make Your Writing More Persuasive

For a nonprofit, good writing can mean survival: if you can’t quickly convince donors or foundations that your work matters, you might not be able to keep doing it. Still, if you’re staying up all night to write a grant proposal, you probably don’t have time to study the latest research on persuasive writing. Even big-budget organizations with communications departments often struggle to connect with audiences.

A new tool called Viooly is designed to analyze whatever you write with algorithms, and offer clear suggestions on how to edit for readability, warmth, and power. The startup compares itself to spell check–but instead of looking for spelling mistakes, it looks for flaws in persuasiveness.

After you enter text–anything from a tweet to a full-length report–the software gives scores on reading ease (the average American reads at an 8th-grade level), verb tense (people connect more with verbs in the present tense), and concreteness (“wheat” is more relatable than “agriculture”).

The tool analyzes seven other factors, highlights any problems it finds, and adjusts the score after you edit.

“As the recent election showed, the ability to connect with a simple and compelling message is absolutely essential,” says Bob McKinnon, founder of Galewill Design, the company that developed the tool along with the data visualization firm Periscopic (McKinnon sometimes contributes to Co.Exist). “Yet often, we talk over people’s heads, using insider jargon, too many facts and not enough language that shows how our work connects to real people’s lives.”

Viooly came out of a challenge from the Gates Foundation, which recognized that despite the progress the world has made in the social sector, organizations weren’t communicating that impact well.

“Contrary to what we read in the papers every day, we are making strides in improving the lives of others, across a number of different issues,” says McKinnon. “But our messages of success aren’t getting through to audiences.”