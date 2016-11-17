Hell Hath No Fury Like King Kong Double-Fisting Helicopters In “Skull Island”

WHAT: A fuller preview of the forthcoming Kong: Skull Island than the one that debuted at Comic Con last summer.

WHO: Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who did great work on You’re The Worst and Kings of Summer, and stars Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston.

WHY WE CARE: Although it’s tempting to delve into the racial interpretations of King Kong at this explosive moment in American cultural history, let’s not. Not today. Instead, let’s enjoy this trailer for Kong: Skull Island on a purely escapist level. This trailer is like the Stefon nightclub of trailers: it’s got everything. The campiness of an island whose topography is literally shaped like a skull on a map. It’s got the gravitas of Samuel L. Jackson and a newly svelte John Goodman, along with moments of genuine humor from a Fidel-bearded John C. Reilly. It’s got Creedence Clearwater Revival. It’s got lesser known but still bizarre creatures that inhabit the island, like giant elk-beasts and dinosaurs. But most importantly, it’s got King Kong double-fisting helicopters and throwing them directly at the viewer. Interpret it how you want to interpret it, or just let it wash over you in an effervescent fizz of stylish, cartoony creature warfare.

Skull Island is in theaters next March.