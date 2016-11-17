How Two Former YouTubers Want To Help You Discover Your Next Meal

Just in time for Thanksgiving, a new app launching this week aims to make it easier to discover that perfect holiday dish, find a great restaurant, or just flood your newsfeed with even more food selfies. Aptly named “Nom,” the iOS and Android app allows you to engage with everyone from professional chefs at gourmet restaurants to amateur cooks in their home kitchens—all with an eye toward building stronger communities around what we eat.

“Food touches people of all different cultures and backgrounds, people in different parts of the world,” says Nom cofounder Vijay Karunamurthy. “It’s become an important part of people’s lives and what they want to share online about themselves. So we built the entire company around the idea that food and cooking is a passion and you can build a community around it.”

Karunamurthy and his fellow cofounder, Steve Chen, came up for the idea for Nom while sitting in the cafeteria at Google. Chen is the cofounder of YouTube and previously worked as its CTO. Karunamurthy was an engineering lead at YouTube. While the two were eating lunch and trying to come up with ideas for their next startup, they realized they were spending as much time talking about the food they were eating as they were tech ideas.

The goal behind Nom is to create communities specifically around food, both the people preparing it and those consuming it. Users can share the preparation of dishes with their followers live in a single video, or break down a recipe or meal into a series of short video clips and pictures, similar to an Instagram story. People watching can comment on photos and videos in real time to get clarification on a step, or they can comment later and interact with the chef.

“It kind of adds a new texture to what people share,” says Karunamurthy. “I think that feels very different than other social media networks people have tried.”

Chefs on the network range from Michelin-rated chefs showing you what goes into making some of their most complex dishes, to home chefs showing you how to make something that you could easily recreate at home using ingredients from your local supermarket. And it’s not just for chefs. The service also works for people who just want to share what they’re eating for dinner at a local restaurant.

“It’s a great way to discover and find restaurants in the city like San Francisco that’s so amazing for great restaurants, because you can see things visually and with photos. It feels very different than just reading a text review or seeing a three-star review,” Karunamurthy says.