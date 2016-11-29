These Simple Workplace Design Changes Can Help Your Company’s Bottom Line

It’s no secret that a well-designed workplace is a more pleasant environment to spend work hours than one that is poorly planned and decorated. However, spiffier digs could also have an impact on your company’s financial health.

A new survey by the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) found a correlation between office design and the bottom line. The survey queried 1,206 full-time U.S. employees at companies of various sizes. More than half are in managerial or professional level positions who spend most of their working time in an office leased or owned by their employer. Respondents to the survey exhibited attitudes that suggest there is a strong correlation between good office design and retention. Some of these included:

Sixty-three percent of respondents who are “highly satisfied” with their workplace agreed with the statement, “When I get up in the morning, I feel like going to work.” Of the group “less satisfied” with their workplace, only 24% agreed with the statement.

Eighty percent of the highly satisfied group agreed with the statement, “In general, I like working here,” while only 33% of the less-satisfied group agreed with that statement.

Sixty-one percent of employees highly satisfied with their workplace design agreed with the statement, “My organization is innovative.” Just 21% of the less-satisfied group agreed.

Nearly half–47%–of the group highly satisfied with their workplace strongly agreed with the statement, “If I have my way, I will be working here a year from now.” Of the less-satisfied group, only 17% strongly agreed.

“There is absolutely a correlation,” says Cheryl Durst, executive vice president and CEO of the IIDA. Both anecdotal information and this “statistically rigorous study” point to the connection between well-designed workplaces and employee engagement and productivity. Some managers have actually changed their styles to work effectively in particular workplace environments.

So what should your company focus on if it wants to use workplace design as a retention tool? Here are five places to start.

As the trend toward open floor plans has received some backlash, it’s important to address some of the concerns about work styles in design. Common complaints found in the IIDA survey were issues such as lack of privacy and noise that may make it difficult for some employees to concentrate or do their work.

You can address these concerns by providing appropriate spaces to serve employee needs, Durst says. At a recent trade show, she says dedicated spaces where employees can have private phone calls, take care of financial or other personal business, or simply find a quiet place to concentrate were a trend. These spaces ranged from phone-booth-sized units with doors for privacy to small rooms with desks or workstations.

Among the other major complaints in the survey were personal comfort. Temperature control and noise masking were key complaints, but both can be hard to control in many offices, says Michael Kruklinski, executive vice president and head of the Americas region at Siemens Real Estate.