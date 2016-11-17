What Silicon Valley Wants From The Trump White House

For Silicon Valley and the tech sector, the ground has dramatically shifted in the last seven days. In the months leading up to the election, the sector overwhelmingly contributed more money to Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump. There were persistent rumors that some of the Valley’s brightest minds, including Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg , Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates , were being considered for top positions in a Clinton administration. And Clinton’s tech platform read so much like the industry’s wish list that some joked that it was a love letter to the Valley .

To find out what else Silicon Valley and the tech sector want from the new administration, Fast Company asked dozens of executives and entrepreneurs for their wish lists. Most of them included comprehensive immigration reform, STEM education, smarter regulations, and incentives to increase technology development and to spur innovation.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation is also sharing its views, sending Trump a list of 37 policy recommendations to “kickstart innovation, productivity, and competitiveness in 2017.” And IBM CEO Ginni Rometty wrote to Trump this week urging him to increase vocational training, “creating a national corps of skilled workers trained to take the ‘new collar’ IT jobs that are in demand here in America.”

“We look forward to working closely with the Trump administration, along with Republicans and Democrats in Congress, to implement policies that promote innovation and cement the internet’s role as a driver of economic and social progress for future generations,” Internet Association president and chief executive Michael Beckerman said in a statement accompanying the letter.

On Monday, the Internet Association, an industry group that represents Google, Facebook, and Amazon, sent an open letter to Trump with its recommended policies and proposals for the new administration. They included protection of net neutrality, comprehensive immigration reform, stronger encryption, revamping law enforcement’s surveillance, and retaining liability regulations when it comes to copyrighted works.

Under President-elect Trump, the sector is sure to have a much cooler relationship with the administration: Trump has expressed his opposition to net neutrality, has threatened to make Apple manufacture its products in the U.S., and has sided with law enforcement in the encryption debate. It seems to be a far cry from the Obama years, which have been marked by a Silicon Valley boom and a tech-savvy president whose first campaign was immeasurably helped via the data analytics employed by Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Facebook founder Chris Hughes and who liked to pal around with Airbnb’s Brian Chesky.

The U.S. is in danger of losing its identity as a place where anyone can come from anywhere and create opportunity for themselves and for others. This is not an option. The next White House must embrace all cultures, all religions, all backgrounds, all races, all genders, and all humans. We must stress inclusion in order to retain our identity in the world. Inclusion breeds innovation, because it allows for the best people with the best ideas to drive impact.

We hope the next administration prioritizes education, schools, teachers, and students, and ensures our country’s children are successful world leaders of the future. Improving women’s rights, including eliminating the wage gap, protecting a woman’s right to choose, and increasing the number of women in positions of power, are also important goals. We hope the next administration stands on the right side of history, embraces diversity and empowers those who often feel politically and personally discriminated against, specifically minorities and the LGBTQ community.

We do not favor the empowerment of some; we believe in the empowerment of all. No matter your gender, race, religion, age, or sexual orientation, you deserve to live a self-determined life (and to have access to great oral care). This simple yet firmly held belief drives our company culture and serves as the foundation of our wish list for the next presidential administration.

The president and U.S. administration can help focus on policies and approaches that advance the industry and the country broadly, and advances technology innovation. By addressing the industry’s continuing need for skilled technical workers through initiatives such as Computer Science for All and other efforts to include a more diverse array of participants in technical roles, the administration can help to develop a broader bench of talent and help drive innovation. The administration can also help to address how stereotypes often hold us back from achieving our full potential by hiring and featuring diverse technical leaders such as U.S. CTO Megan Smith and through initiatives such as the Tech Inclusion Pledge and Summits.”

I’d love to see a policy that favors innovation, personal merit, hard work, and performance. I’d like a policy that rewards people who overcome obstacles, contribute to society, and improve their local neighborhoods. I’d like to see policies that are blind to privilege, affiliation, and social class. Meritocracy is the key and everybody should have the same opportunities to contribute.

I’m a firm believer that young people should have the opportunity to take the risk of creating their own company or working for a new company, so I’d love to see policies and attitudes that encourage young entrepreneurs. Getting rid of student debt is key.

It has been proven that companies that draw on a wide range of experiences, backgrounds, and worldviews for their workforce produce greater success. I would like to see the next administration focus on STEM education for underrepresented communities and female students. It is well accepted that African-American, Latino, and female engineers are underrepresented in the U.S. workforce. Graduation rates in computer science and engineering for such groups continue to rise, but they are far from aligned with their hiring rates at the nation’s largest and most successful technology companies. I’d like to see a robust, healthy conversation about that difference and how we can make meaningful change in that area.

The next president should focus on the need to better align incentives for students, schools, and lenders while rewarding innovation. The U.S. could learn from Australia’s system of financing higher education, which not only ties college costs to graduates’ expected earnings but bases monthly repayment of student loan debt on what they actually end up making.

The current administration is simultaneously shutting down bad actors in education like Corinthian and ITT while encouraging innovative educators through programs like EQUIP. This an example of the delicate balance of accelerating the right kind of innovation while delivering on regulatory responsibility. Continuing this direction is absolutely crucial to seeing the promise of innovation improve our society.

Education is another foundational issue, from elementary school through university. Today, computer programming is a requirement in British elementary schools. As Marc Andreessen said, ‘software is eating the world.” We should follow suit. At the other end of the spectrum, most state universities have slashed their budgets dramatically on computers, labs, research, etc., putting STEM education at risk. Finally, a grasp of key issues is paramount. Technology is accelerating and public policy is not keeping pace. We need coherent national policy on driverless vehicles, drones, AI, robots, genetic engineering, and related issues that will have a huge societal impact from a political, legal, and ethical perspective. These issues were flatly ignored in both candidates’ campaigns or either party’s platforms.

After President Obama, who clearly gets the importance of innovation as fundamentally essential to a growing, vibrant, and competitive economy, we need a president who is dedicated to understanding and has interest in the key issues facing the tech industry. There are troubling studies that indicate new company formation has slowed dramatically in the U.S. Immigrants have always been a key factor in the startup economy. In fact, half of all startups that have scaled to $1billion valuations, those that create the most jobs and wealth, were started by immigrants. Today, the current limitations on H1-B visas send many of the world’s best and brightest elsewhere to commercialize their innovations. U.S. innovation leadership is not sustainable if something does not change.

Prioritizing education, especially higher education. The next administration must focus on educating the workforce in order to keep quality jobs in the U.S. and to keep American companies on the leading edge of technology innovation. The U.S. is currently being outpaced internationally in higher education and the percentage of U.S.-based students that achieves a four-year college degree continues to slip. Unless the administration takes action and reverses this trend, the amount of technology innovation from U.S.-based companies will continue to erode, putting U.S.-based tech companies at a severe disadvantage from international competition. In order to continue to foster innovation and to encourage U.S.-based research and development, the next administration should allow U.S.-based companies return foreign profits into the U.S. with little or no added tax. This is the norm for most other countries and gives U.S. companies the ability to use this capital for local investments and hiring. R&D tax credits for U.S.-based companies should be expanded independent of any broader economic reforms. The next administration must also prioritize deployment of new technology to modernize government infrastructure, especially as it relates to health care and education. This would serve to open up new opportunities for high-tech companies to deploy their products and services, while modernizing the infrastructure within health care and education to improve patient and student care while accelerating technology adoption within these sectors.

Peter Arvai, CEO and cofounder of Prezi, presentation software company

With the new administration, we would like to see education remain a priority–and see expanded programs beyond ConnectED* that bring technology to even more students. We should turn our schools into places of exploration and creativity. By learning the principles of design and how to use visuals and other forms of media, students will be better equipped for the future. In world where low-skilled tasks will be automated away, schools will have to fundamentally rethink their role in society. Creative and critical thinking, plus the communication of these ideas, will be a key skill for our children. In 2014, Prezi joined other major high technology companies (including Apple, Microsoft, AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Autodesk, and Adobe), to support President Obama’s ConnectED Initiative. Since then, Prezi has donated over $60 million worth of Prezi licenses to Title I schools–and we continue to work with our partners to bring technology to schools that otherwise would not have access.

Keith Rabois, entrepreneur known for executive roles at PayPayl, LinkedIn, Slide, and Square

Lower taxes, particularly on long-term capital gains, less regulation, more respect for federalism, unlimited H1 B visas.

Gary Steele, CEO of Proofpoint, a next-generation security and compliance company

We need a national defense strategy to match the sophistication and tactics of today’s cybercriminals. I understand the challenge in putting together a policy. Cybersecurity is a complex issue with its origins in IT departments. In the past, internet security was very much a technical issue and was not addressed at the board level let alone a presidential level. But the world has changed and cybersecurity has become a critical piece of business risk management for companies as well as a national security risk for countries. Further, cybersecurity is not something we can fix with one solution—or even solve completely once and for all. As threats and attack techniques grow more sophisticated, we need to keep investing. You can’t spend once or fix it once, and hope that it is over. Admittedly, it’s hard to develop a policy on an ever-changing threat. With all that being said, the next U.S. administration needs to focus on developing an effective cybersecurity policy. I have some ideas of how to do this–it needs to be a people-focused, national cybersecurity policy. We need to redefine what needs to be protected, invest in and build a modern defense backed by legislation, we need to think globally, act locally, and empower individually. IT security has only recently become part of the national stage because people and their devices are the targets. Companies and government agencies must shift their focus and spend to protect their people, data, and public trust. That means protecting the way business and government agencies work today across email, social media, and mobile devices–and protecting employees everywhere they work.

Eyal Goldwerger, CEO of BioCatch, cybersecurity company that uses behavioral biometrics

Eyal Goldwerger From the regulatory perspective, there seems to be an onslaught of existing and proposed regulations that make it hard for industry to follow, and drains resources on compliance. Businesses and enterprises end up being focused on checking the boxes as opposed to figuring out what is the best way to protect their users and data. In addition, many of the regulations are very vague and seem to call for the development of guidelines, reporting, and information sharing that solve yesterday’s problems. The next administration would do a great service to think more broadly about solving a variety of cyber threats, such as social engineering and account takeovers, and not just traditional fraud prevention and authentication.

Tien Tzuo, cofounder & CEO, Zuora, enterprise software company

Tien Tzuo Misha Vladimirskiy , courtesy of Zuora] This is the first time since World War II that trade with other nations has declined during a period of economic growth. There are many reasons why, but the fact is, the world is moving away from physical goods in favor of ongoing services. In this new “subscription economy” people and businesses are increasingly opting for outcomes over assets: rides over automobiles, streams over compact discs, cloud computing and storage over on-premise servers, etc. In 2013 The Economist found that 80% of customers are demanding new consumption models and moving away from traditional ownership. The digital services sector of the economy needs urgent attention from the next administration, because right now it’s the only one that’s growing–not just here, but around the world. Sure, governments will always be haggling over coffee and oranges, but these days the real comparative values that countries are looking to gain from one another are not related physical goods. Today the new values reside in innovation, intellectual property, talent, and business models. With the global economy at a virtual standstill, we need the next administration to bring together governments so they can start constructively haggling over ones and zeros, not car parts and kitchen appliances. Silicon Valley, where I live and work, owes much of its success to “clustering”–local companies here are constantly swapping (and haggling over) talent, innovation, and business models. The next administration has the potential to let the entire country take advantage of this effect, but it needs to take its trade policies into the future of the subscription economy.

Sergey Gribov, a partner at Palo Alto-based venture capital firm Flint Capital