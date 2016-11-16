The Game Awards 2016 Nominations Are Here

Video games, as an industry, are a massive financial juggernaut. While comparisons to the film industry are often loaded in gaming’s favor (they usually compare the sales of consoles and software to box office receipts), the fact that people all over the world spend tens of billions of dollars on games every year makes it seem sort of strange that gaming is still seen as a niche world instead of the mainstream entertainment that it is.

That’s something that Geoff Keighley, who started The Game Awards in 2014, is trying to change. The Game Awards are part traditional awards show–think the Oscars, but with fewer celebrities on the red carpet–and part E3, showing off the future of the industry as it recognizes the achievements of the past year. And this year’s nominations, which were released today, showcase a number of those achievements.

The Game Awards 2016

The nominations are stacked largely in favor of the hardcore gamer. The phenomenon that was Pokémon Go, for example, is only nominated in the “Best Mobile/Handheld” and “Best Family Game” categories, and not Game Of The Year. In catering to console games, though, the lineup is able to highlight the breadth of what goes into making great games. “Game Of The Year” looked at all creative and technical fields to come up with its list–DOOM, Inside, Overwatch, Titanfall 2, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End–but like at the Oscars, those elements get broken down so that there are nominees for “Best Game Direction,” “Best Narrative,” “Best Art Direction,” and more. (Uncharted 4, one of the year’s biggest blockbusters, scored nominations among all categories.)

The awards also look at voice performance, “Games for Impact” that take on social issues, and breaks games down by genre, so sports games that are unlikely to top a year-end list are able to get some recognition alongside the immersive adventure games that the awards tend to favor.

It’s not much different from how certain films are Oscar-bait for “Best Picture” nominations, while others are relegated to technical awards–mixed, perhaps, with a bit of the Golden Globes’ approach to dividing dramas and musical/comedies. And, more progressively, the Game Awards also award a title that isn’t even released yet with “Most Anticipated Game”–a list that, this year, will choose between God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Esports are also represented, as are fan-made games.

All of which suggests that the Game Awards–while pushing for the same sort of legitimacy for the industry that events like the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and Tonys bestow upon their own spheres–are also trying to consider how to incorporate as many of the elements that comprise the gaming world as possible. Anticipation of future games is a big part of what drives gamers (anybody who’s pre-ordered their next favorite game a year-plus in advance can attest to that), so why not bring that into the ceremony? Esports are a new frontier that gamers have embraced–what’s to lose by recognizing those competitors, or by highlighting the fact that games are a medium that has a low barrier to entry, where an independent creator can find an audience quickly?

The full nominations are below: