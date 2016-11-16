Co.Exist Is Looking For An Assistant Editor

Are you tapped into the world of social entrepreneurship, social innovation, and innovation for good? Are you interested in how advances in technology and science are shaping culture and the economy? Do you have a strong understanding of the internet and its rhythms and moods? Do you know of the most interesting and impactful projects happening around the country and the world? Can you write irresistible headlines?

We’re looking for a very web-savvy editor and writer to help with the day-to-day running of the site, including editing stories, writing headlines and display copy, working with contributors, writing and reporting stories, and generally helping determine the editorial direction of the site. This is a full-time position, working out of Fast Company’s New York office.

If you want to work at a place where the stories you work on give valuable attention to important ideas and can create real impact, we’re the place for you.

The ideal candidate will have:

Experience working in a fast-paced web publishing environment.

Experience and skill at managing quick deadlines for both writing and editing.

Strong line-editing abilities.

Hard reporting skills and a willingness to get on the phone with sources.

A keen eye for what makes a story do well online.

Social media savvy.

If that’s you, send a letter explaining why and your resume to mclendaniel [at] fastcompany [dot] com. Please include your cover letter in the body of the email and attach your resume as a PDF. Do not attach Word documents.

You must include “Co.Exist Assistant Editor: Your Name” in the subject line.