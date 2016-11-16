Tom Brady Jokes About Deflategate In New Foot Locker Ad

WHO: Foot Locker, BBDO New York

WHY WE CARE: Foot Locker has a pretty long tradition of making athletes funny, even tip-toeing around controversy for a laugh from time to time–like, say, D’Angelo Russell joking about the perils of a smartphone. But this takes things to a new, most impressive level.

Deflategate. Even if you have no idea what it’s about, no doubt you’ve heard two dudes arguing about it at some point over the last year. A quick TLDR: The New England Patriots were accused of tampering with footballs during the 2015 AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts, and as a result the NFL suspended Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for four games of the 2015 regular season for his alleged part in the scandal.

Here, Brady rails against the injustice of suspicion. “Just because something is great year after year doesn’t mean anything is going on,” Brady says to two random kids in a diner. “Why can’t some things just be great? It starts with questions, and then questions turn into assumptions, and then assumptions turn into vacations. So why would you punish the Week of Greatness for something that never even happened?”

We also see nine-time NBA All-star (“popularity contest”) and three-time Olympic gold medalist (“against, like, Peru . . .”) Carmelo Anthony get trolled IRL, as well as Ja Rule ponder the fleeting nature of fame.

Check out the other Week Of Greatness spots below.