William Eggleston’s “Democratic” Images Of America

Photographer William Eggleston, who turned 77 this year, shoots the same way today as he always has: From the hip.

“It happens so fast and I don’t plan any of these images beforehand,” he tells Co.Design. “I’ve always worked that way. I never know when something will come up—it could be two more steps down the street.”

If you see color photography in a museum today, you have Eggleston to thank, in part. In the 1970s, he elevated the medium–which was typically reserved for advertising and commercial use–from “vulgarity,” as Walker Evans once described it, into fine art. The Museum of Modern Art, whose stamp of approval anoints artists and art forms, had staged its first all-color photography show in the 1950s, which included heavyweights like Ansel Adams, Edward Weston, and Henri Cartier-Bresson.

But it wasn’t until Eggleston’s 1976 solo show, Photographs by William Eggleston, and the accompanying monograph (the museum’s first on color photography) that the establishment really embraced the art form.

William Eggleston: The Democratic Forest, Selected Works. [Photo: Courtesy David Zwirner Books/Steidl]

Eggleston estimates that he’s shot somewhere “between one and two million” photographs during his lifetime (in reality, it’s probably less), and 42 of them are currently on view in William Eggleston: The Democratic Forest, a show at the New York gallery David Zwirner.

Between 1983 and 1986, Eggleston, who is from Memphis, traveled through the South with his camera in tow, capturing the mundane, everyday things around him: Diners, motels, street signs, malls, parking lots, laundry rooms, and backyard grills, for example. Everything opposite of his lens is viewed democratically–as Eggleston describes his outlook–and every subject receives the same treatment. There’s nothing too ordinary to photograph; nothing too special to deserve a reverential interpretation. “To me, wherever I am and whatever I’m looking at is pretty much viewed the same way,” he says. “When I chose the word ‘democratic,’ it’s just looking at things just the way they are.”

From about 12,000 photographs, he created a 1,500-image series, The Democratic Forest, spread across 10 different volumes.