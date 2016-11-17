This Fake-News-Detecting Browser Plugin Won’t Help Rid Us Of Right-Wing Lies

As the dust settles from the mushroom cloud that was the 2016 election and pundits try to assess what happened, one common culprit to point fingers at is the rise of fake news sites, website peddling totally false (and usually right-wing) stories alleging Hillary Clinton’s deals with the devil and murder sprees. These sites, often boosted by Facebook, may have had an outsized influence in influencing voters’ opinions. Though it’s now obviously way too late, programmers are taking on the issue. So there’s a browser plugin that can detect fake news on the internet. It’s called the B.S. Detector, and it probably won’t make a bit of difference to anyone.

Thanks to the way we now view news, through third-party aggregators like Facebook, all sources appear equal. A New York Times story gets the same weight as a fact-free concoction from, say, Breitbart, or the latest crazed conspiracy-theory blog post shared by your prepper uncle.

If you’re on Facebook or Twitter, the B.S. Detector plugin will flag questionable stories with a warning, saving you from a click on a fabricated story. It works out on the real open web, too, showing the same warning–“This website is considered a questionable source”–when hovering over a link.

“This is a project I threw together in under an hour to push back against Mark Zuckerberg’s claim that Facebook is unable to do something about the proliferation of fake news on their platform,” writes the plugin’s creator Daniel Sieradski, a New York-based writer and activist. The plugin, which works with Google’s Chrome browser, is just 10 lines of code or so, and it relies on a hand-picked list of websites that are considered suspect. You can see the list and the code at Github.

“The list was compiled from various sources and consists chiefly of websites that traffic in fake news, parody news, unsourced claims, fabrications, innuendo, and conspiracy theory,” writes Sieradski. “I have done my absolute best to stay wholly objective and as such the entries span the political spectrum.”

As a tool to promote discussion, it’s excellent, but as a real way to avoid fake news, it probably won’t make a difference. After all, the kind of people who would install a Chrome browser plugin to detect fake news are the kinds of people who can probably already tell the difference. It might be handy to install it on computers of more gullible family members, but that’s like using a Band Aid to treat a cancer.

The problem isn’t just dodgy web domains. Even normally reliable sources can skew the news. When a reputable site like the Times keeps banging on about Hillary’s email server, no fake news can be detected, because it’s not fake news, even though it is certainly B.S.