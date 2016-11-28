Why Teams That Cook Together Work Better Together

Can channeling the adrenaline of Food Network’s Chopped or the constrained creativity of its Iron Chef, and the feedback loop of Bravo TV’s Top Chef bring teams closer and boost productivity?

A surprising number of startups are trying. From building doughnut cakes at San Francisco’s PLAE to the twice-annual BADDISH competition at New York City-based Button, to the waffle cook-off that took root on Reddit and has since spread throughout the Northern California startup scene, food-loving executives are spicing up the ways they engage employees. Chef Gordon Ramsay, host and turn-around artist of Fox’s Kitchen Nightmares, would be proud.

Fun has to be part of the business when you market a lifestyle brand. So when the custom children’s footwear company PLAE started its quarterly cooking retreat as a team building exercise, it had to be called “People Laughing and Eating” to fit within its name. Jeff Ha, PLAE’s vice president of e-commerce, says staff would cook at home and bring in food related to their cultural roots.

What began as an informal gathering took on a more bare-knuckles edge last year after the company secured a new $7 million round of funding led by Partech Ventures in April 2015. Now two teams of on-site employees face off quarterly in what Ha describes as an “ironless” chef cook-off using only tools found around the office. Remote employees dial in as judges who rate each dish on presentation and story. A recent competition saw teams vying to build “a fancy birthday cake entirely from doughnuts,” Ha says.

Sound silly? That may be the point; Ha says PLAE’s other cofounders see the cook-off as a morale booster and “welcome distraction from the daily grind” of serving 600 retail partners, including Nordstrom, while satisfying the growth expectations of an expanding team of venture investors. PLAE has raised $10.8 million in total funding since its founding in 2013.

BADDISH cooking competition [Photos: Patrick Lewis/Button, Inc.]

While PLAE’s off-the-cuff foodie improvisation has its uses, Button, whose technology for monetizing mobile apps is backed with $16.6 million in funding from VCs and angel investors, draws from the best and worst of TV cooking shows for BADDISH, its twice-annual off-site cooking competition.

“Each team has roughly an hour to plan their meals and take a trip to the grocery store to find what they need, though some will forage for fresh produce right where they are,” says Button cofounder Stephen Milbank. Others stay and prep ingredients, cook, and plate their creations. “It’s a hectic part of the night,” he says.