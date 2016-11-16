Can Advertising End Racism? This School Is Putting Its Students Up To The Challenge

2016 has left so many people wondering exactly what year it actually is:

It’s 2016 and we still have to explain why black lives matter?

It’s 2016 and we’re still trying to prove not all Muslims are terrorists?

It’s 2016 and . . . TRUMP?

The avenues for attempting to quell racial strife have manifested themselves in familiar ways (protests, marches, songs, etc.) and now Miami Ad School is helping to pave a new path with “Vote for Peace.”

Founded in 1993, Miami Ad School has become a network of 15 ad schools across 10 countries with a focus on providing students with as much real-world experience as possible, both professionally and, as with “Vote for Peace,” in the cultural sense, too. Students in Miami Ad School’s U.S. locations were challenged to come up with creative initiatives that will advance conversations around race.

“When I was a student, I was participating in peace marches. A couple of decades later, there are still peace marches going on–nothing’s really changed too much,” says Pippa Seichrist, co-founder and head of innovation at Miami Ad School. “Except that now through social media and digital platforms, we can really make more of a difference than ever before in our country’s history and that’s what our students are doing.”

Around 100 entries were trimmed down to seven with the help of judges like Michael Fanuele, chief creative officer at General Mills; Tham Khai Meng, worldwide co-chairman and chief creative officer at Ogilvy & Mather; and Barry Wacksman, executive vice president and global chief strategy officer at R/GA.

Those seven projects are now open to the public to vote on. Learn more about “Vote for Peace” and cast your ballot here.