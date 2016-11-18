Use This Five-Part Checklist To Tell If You’re Overcommunicating

There’s definitely some truth in the wisdom that it’s better to overcommunicate than undercommunicate. Ideally, every manager gives their team members just enough direction to get on course and the leeway to do their thing free of micromanagement.

The reality is often different, though. No good boss wants to leave their teams feeling empty-handed or unsupported, so they sometimes veer off too far in the opposite direction. I’ve learned the hard way that overcommunication is easier to fall into than you might think, and it winds up obfuscating my message and wasting everyone’s time.

Fortunately, I’ve managed to get better at figuring out when my communication is more distracting than useful. Here are some of the key criteria I use in order to tell whether I’m overcommunicating.

Timing my message is one of the most important things I’ve learned to do. Determining the urgency of your message and the medium for it isn’t easy, but a good first step is simply being deliberate about it.

Ask yourself if the message you’re about to send will require additional clarification–but also whether you’ve covered its main point already.

For example, when I needed to let my employees know about an emergency, there’s no “wrong” time to send out a mass text message or phone recording (this tool can help).

Email, on the other hand, is more often a check-when-you-can medium, so it’s arguably the least disruptive. But texts, phone calls, and group chat messages on platforms like Slack or HipChat usually draw someone’s attention away from something else. So before you send it, ask yourself whether that’s essential.

By some estimates, around 205 billion emails get sent every day. How many of them repeat the same message, perhaps just reworded or with a greater sense of urgency? If an employee doesn’t fully understand the scope of a new project, it might make sense to redefine that scope in new terms–otherwise, you’re just wasting time.