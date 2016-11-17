New Data On How Race Shapes Women’s Workplace Experiences May Surprise You

One statistic that’s floated to the fore in the days after the U.S presidential election is the 53% of white women who voted for Trump . Theories for why are plentiful, but some have argued that the blame for Clinton’s loss can’t just be assigned to women voters as a bloc, particularly since her support among women of color was overwhelming.

In a campaign where gender commanded so much airtime and at times seemed to become a source of political division all by itself, it’s worth asking why racial and ethnic identifications appear to have largely superseded gender solidarity. And it’s worth wondering whether similar patterns might be playing out beyond politics–including in the workplace.

Psychologist Kristen Anderson recently explained to USA Today that many women of color have not had the privilege of perceived or nominal protection in society to the same degree that many white women have–leaving them with less cause to vote for Trump. Other women have come out rejecting the idea that they voted for the President-elect on the basis of anything other than the policy changes he’s touted.

Many women of color still perceive racism to be a bigger threat to them than sexism is.

To help make sense of all this, I turned to the data we gather here at the women’s employer review platform Fairygodboss on gender and ethnicity, to see whether job-satisfaction levels and opinions about gender equality in the workplace shed any light on the divisions in the electorate.

What we found surprised us. You might think that women of color suffer from workplace biases (both overt and unconscious) that, on balance, affect them more negatively than Caucasian women. Certainly gender pay gap data shows that Hispanic, black, and Native American women have lower median annual earnings relative to Caucasian and Asian women. But while Caucasian women comprise 70% of our total community, they haven’t been the most positive group when it comes to gender equality in their workplaces.

It’s Asian American women who in fact occupy that position–they’re the most likely to say that their employers were fair to them. From a sample of over 3,500 women of all races and ethnicities in our community, 66% of our Asian women users report that their employers treat men and women equitably. They’re followed in that sentiment by African-American women, 60% of whom have said they’ve experienced gender equality at work. Caucasian women are next in line, with 56% reporting gender equality, while Hispanic women seem to have fared the worst (54%).