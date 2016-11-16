Todoist’s AI-Infused Task Scheduler Could Help You Procrastinate Less

Todoist’s new “Smart Schedule” feature automatically suggests due dates based on users’ habits, workloads, and the nature of the job. For instance, the scheduler might avoid adding more tasks to a day that’s already crammed with them, or stick to the user’s normal hours of activity when assigning deadline times. It can deduce urgency from the name of each task–for instance, giving priority to “fix bug” over “read book”–and decide whether a task is better-suited for weekdays or the weekend.

Smart Schedule works for both new tasks and overdue ones that users can reschedule in bulk. The hope is that users will set more manageable deadlines instead of just perpetually pushing things back.

Todoist smart scheduling on the web

“Currently, the software that we have is kind of dumb, and it requires you to do all the work yourself,” says Amir Salihefendic, founder and CEO of Doist, the company behind the Todoist app. “Adding smartness to our system . . . even if it’s not perfect, I think it’s a very important goal for us.”

Earlier this year, Doist looked at its users’ behavior and discovered that procrastination was a major problem. Roughly 70% of Todoist’s active users have at least one overdue task, and a subset of those users are “snowballers,” meaning they keep postponing tasks until the buildup gets out of control.

“If you go into the to-do list, and you have 30 tasks that are overdue, and everything’s a mess, that creates a lot of anxiety,” Salihefendic says. “For us, we hope that this can actually be a way for people to not get overwhelmed by the system.”

Todoist smart scheduling on Android

As for getting people to actually meet those deadlines, Doist already allows users to set their own daily and weekly goals for how many tasks they want to complete. The scheduler will assign deadlines accordingly, and users can then review how successful they’ve been at completing tasks.