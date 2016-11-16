These Business Lessons From Ballet’s Leaders Are Totally On Point

Ballet and business both demand exacting performance to succeed. In fact, both a Google executive and NASA’s first black female astronaut credit their career successes, in part, to their dance training. It takes precision, discipline, and countless hours of hard work to succeed as a dancer.

And, as Lucy Bowen McCauley, artistic director and choreographer for Bowen McCauley Dance, points out, “It’s called show business, not show art.” McCauley, who serves on Arlington, Virginia’s Chamber of Commerce board, is also a member of the Arlington Economic Development Commission. Here are some other lessons that make the leap from ballet to business.

Before they can ever perform on stage, ballet dancers spend hours at the barre perfecting each tiny movement. This is perhaps the best example of applying the 10,000-hour rule–that you need to practice for 10,000 hours before you become truly proficient–an idea popularized by Malcolm Gladwell in his book Outliers.

Stanford Makishi, New York City Center [Photo: Erica Freudenstein]

“A dancer must put in the hours, there are no alternatives,” says Stanford Makishi, vice president for programming at New York City Center. “Even naturally gifted dancers require repetition and work hard in order to make their instrument [body] an expressive and communicative tool.”

Going from good to great, an idea popularized by Jim Collins, is often discussed at DanceWorks Chicago, says cofounder Julie Nakagawa. “Going from good to great is a daily journey,” she says. You can’t just settle on performing the dance as it has been done before. You need to use creativity and curiosity to put your own spin on it and find a new way to tell an old story because “if you are just repeating things, you’re not moving the art form forward,” she says.

Doing that requires a willingness to be brave, take risks, and be vulnerable, says Makishi. Little things, such as your gaze and the tilt of your head, are the difference between a good dancer and a great dancer, he says. “You need to be hyperaware of what you’re doing and fine-tune every aspect.”

Julie Nakagawa, DanceWorks Chicago [Photo: Cheryl Mann]

One person can’t carry the performance or a business. “It doesn’t work well if one person is trying to do everything,” says Nakagawa. Performances turn out best when everyone is working to their full potential, maximizes the role they play, and has a strong sense of responsibility, she says.