Forget Startups–Just Buy A Small Business From A Retiring Entrepreneur

Sure, you may want to found the next “Uber for [insert service here],” but that’s not the only entrepreneurial path you can walk. In fact, it may not even be the best one. Many aspiring entrepreneurs forget that they can become successful business owners simply by taking over an existing small business. And now couldn’t be a more opportune time to consider that option.

Real money can be made from the “silver tsunami” of businesses about to be put up for sale by their baby boomer owners. Over the next 20 years, retiring business owners will sell or bequeath $10 trillion worth of assets, held in more than 12 million privately owned businesses, according to the California Association of Business Brokers. More than 70% of those businesses will likely change hands, offering major opportunities for younger entrepreneurs.

If you’re buying a company because you want to be your own boss but don’t plan on making any changes once you take over, keep your day job.

That turnover is already under way, and it’s fueling a booming business-for-sale market. Small business transactions are up 15% from 2015 and have reached the highest levels since the second quarter of 2008, just before the start of the Great Recession, according to an October 2016 report from the online business marketplace BizBuySell.com. But the longer you wait, the more you’ll pay. Median asking prices are also on the rise, from $200,000 in the third quarter of 2015 to $216,000 today. BizBuySell.com finds that restaurants, retail, internet services, manufacturing, and bars are the top sectors for business buyers right now.

While buying a decades-old widget factory or neighborhood bar may not be as sexy as building the next software empire, existing businesses can be real moneymakers, giving new owners a chance to move in on a proven concept and an already established client base as they make it their own.

If you’re contemplating a move to business ownership and are thinking about buying an existing business, here are a few things you need to know.

1. Research, research, research. What kind of business do you want to own? If you run a company already, does it overlap with the type of business you’re considering taking over? How might your professional experience give you an edge? Before you can make a decision, delve into your prospective industry to learn as much as you can. Attend trade shows, talk to the types of people who will be your future customers, and research your competitors–not just about what they’ve already got on the market, but where they may be headed next.

2. Connect with people who can be good matchmakers. Once you’ve selected the kind of business you want to own, you’ll need to find owners who are ready to sell. While online business marketplaces and in-person auctions are a good place to start, often the best leads come from contacts in your industry, business brokers, or advisers. Don’t forget to include lawyers and accountants in that group, especially those that work primarily in the industry you’re pursuing.