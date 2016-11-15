Is It Legal For Ivanka and Donald Trump To Use The Presidency To Market Their Products?

It’s an unprecedented scenario in modern politics. The incoming first family of the United States is also an established pop-culture brand with enormous commercial interests across numerous sectors, from fashion to entertainment. So what happens when they use their position of power as a platform to hawk their businesses and products?

It happened yesterday. Soon after Ivanka Trump appeared on 60 Minutes with her father on Sunday, journalists received a style alert email from Ivanka’s fine jewelry company, which highlighted that she had worn a $10,000 bangle from her collection during her father’s first interview as president-elect. “Please share this with your clients,” Monica Marder, VP of sales at Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry, wrote to reporters on her email list.

But now that Donald Trump is president-elect, has something changed?

It’s not the first time Ivanka has used her father’s political ascent to boost sales at her own brands. The $158 dress and $135 pumps that she wore to the Republican National Convention—all from her own lines, of course—were promptly splashed all over fashion pages. On Instagram and on her brand’s website, she chronicled some of the outfits she wore as she hit the campaign trail for her father. But now that Donald Trump is president-elect, has something changed? Many people have called Ivanka’s unrelenting push to use presidential campaign events to promote her products tacky, but now that she is in such close proximity to the White House, is it even legal for her to use big presidential moments as marketing opportunities?

Technically, at the moment, yes. Donald Trump has already brought Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, onto his transition team, and has reportedly asked for security clearance for them. And while there are strong rules that explicitly prohibit government employees from using their position in public office for private gain, this does not apply to transition teams. According to Richard Painter, a law professor at the University of Minnesota, previous administrations have set up their own personal codes of ethics for transition teams. He recalls President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush laying out exactly what would constitute a wrongdoing for their transition team members.

“[Transition teams] are performing functions very similar to the highest ranking officials inside the White House,” Painter says. “Every transition team has had an ethics code but I have yet to see the Trump one. They say they’re going to have one but one of the basic things that you do is post a rule about conflicts of interests.”

Fast Company has reached out to the Trump campaign to find out if they have a transition team code of ethics in place, and will update this post if we hear back.

[Image: via AMERICAblog]

Donald Trump is not permitted to bring his children on in official roles in the cabinet or a federal agency under a nepotism law. But that does not mean he could not bring them into the White House in some other capacity. Bill Clinton, for instance, appointed his wife to chair of his Health Reform Task Force. If Trump’s children were able to become government employees, the laws governing their business dealings would be much more black and white. The code of federal regulation specifically prohibits employees from “the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity.”