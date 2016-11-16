The Future Of Sex Prosthetics: This Retainer Is Designed For Better Fellatio

Prosthetics are almost always used to correct bodily malfunctions. Glasses, dentures, hearing aids, pacemakers–they all fix something in our bodies that’s either broken or not working at 100%. But the next frontier of prosthetics might be additive: new additions that make your body better at something. And if that idea makes you uncomfortable, this example will certainly make you squeamish: a dental retainer built to help you perform better fellatio.

That’s one of the devices made by Taiwanese artist and dentist Kuang-Yi Ku, as part of his Fellatio Modification Project, itself a part of an exhibition in the London Science Gallery called Mouthy: Into the Orifice. The headline piece is an orthodontic retainer with its surface covered in soft rubbery nubbins, designed to heighten the pleasure of receiving fellatio.

“In the field of dentistry, there are three main functions of the oral cavity–aesthetics, pronunciation, and mastication,” writes Ku. “[My project focuses] on the fourth function: sex, which is left unspoken and undiscussed in the textbook of dentistry.”

Ku’s project explores the interrelations of sex, technology, humanity, and society during the pursuit of physical pleasure. We already use non-prosthetic body modifications to make us more attractive, either to ourselves or others–tattoos, pierced ears, lipstick. And we have ventured into purely aesthetic/sexual prosthetics–breast implants, for instance. Ku’s blow job devices, though, are practical. They’re designed for action, not looks, and unlike, say, a hearing aid, they are designed to benefit another person, not the wearer.

As part of its exhibition, the London Science Gallery ran a workshop for around 30 people, offering them the chance to cast their own mouths with silicone and create a custom-designed fellatio prosthetic. The workshop was fully booked, and one of the attendees, journalist Frank Swain, wrote about the experience in New Scientist. Despite its popularity, writes Swain, “I can’t find anybody in the workshop willing to admit they’ve signed up for practical reasons. ‘I thought it would be interesting’ is the stock reply.”

But Ku sees his project evolving into something that is a lot more than just a mildly embarrassing sex toy. The next stage would cover the retainer with a soft material that feels more natural. After that, in collaboration with the National Yang-Ming University’s Department of Dentistry, Ku would use tissue-culturing techniques to cover the retainer with real tissues. The final stage is more permanent. “I will surgically implant real embossed soft tissue constructed by engineering technology on the upper palate of the patient,” writes Ku, “thus creating a permanent modification to the oral cavity structure.”

There is precedent here, too. Some people already pierce our sex organs to heighten our own pleasure, and a pierced tongue could be viewed as purely a fellatio-improvement device–it’s certainly not practical or pleasurable for much else.