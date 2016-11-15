The OnePlus 3 Gets A Speedy Revision With The New OnePlus 3T

It’s been less than six months since the release of the last OnePlus phone, the OnePlus 3 , and already the phone maker has released a better version.

The new OnePlus 3T, as it is called, is $40 more expensive than the $399 OnePlus 3 but adds a faster and more power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor. OnePlus said it upgraded the phone’s file system algorithm to improve the launch speed of large apps and games. The 6 GB of RAM also helps speed up app loads and multitasking.

“We developed the OnePlus 3T to bring significant improvements with new technology that is available today, so that our customers do not have to wait for the best possible user experience,” said OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau.

OnePlus 3T also packs a new 3,400 mAh battery, which has 13% more capacity than the OnePlus 3’s 3,000 mAh battery. The new phone uses the Dash Charge fast-charging technology introduced in the OnePlus 3.

The rear camera gets upgraded to a 16 megapixel lens. The OnePlus 3 camera had Optical Image Stabilization, and so does the 3T, but the 3T adds Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), which helps smooth out jittery video.

In the 3T OnePlus added some refinements to its OxygenOS overlay for Android.

The 3T, with a thickness of 7.35 millimeters, comes in a new gunmetal gray color, as well as a soft gold color.