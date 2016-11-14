Swedes And Superheroes Kick Off 2016 Epica Awards’ Day One

On a rainy morning in Amsterdam, the jury for the 30th Epica Awards gathered in a hotel ballroom to begin handing out gold medals to some of the most innovative and progressive brand integrations, experiential marketing activations, and native advertising campaigns from around the world.

The jury, too, is a model UN made up of digital and print journalists hailing from Belgium to Lebanon, Italy to Estonia, to yours truly from the humble environs of New York City—a diverse foundation upon which Epica has been expressly built. As Editorial Director Mark Tungate explains, the jury is made up of journalists to avoid having the awards feel too insider. “We are the expert members of the public,” says Tungate, but we are consuming members of the public nonetheless.

Below are the Gold Medal winners as chosen by the jury on day one. An overall Grand Prix will be awarded this coming Thursday at the official Epica Awards presentation.

CONSUMER DIRECT CATEGORY

“The Swedish Number” – Swedish Tourism Association

The chance to reach out and touch a random Swede was a boon to the Swedish tourism industry, and a viral hit around the world.

BUSINESS TO BUSINESS DIRECT CATEGORY

“Adobe Stock Apparel” – Adobe Nordic

Getting hipsters to wear bad stock photography as a fashion statement? See…sometimes you don’t have to overthink these things.