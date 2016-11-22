Too Badass For Disney: Meet The “Rejected Princesses”

The fact that Frozen is a radically feminist Disney movie says more about the low bar for feminism in Disney movies than it does about Frozen’s hurdle-clearing capacity.

In that film, the romantic love story is a red herring and the real love story is borne out between sisters Elsa and Anna, who save the day using only their wits and ice powers. It shouldn’t be all that groundbreaking, but in a world where the distressed damsel trope reigned supreme for so long, it sure feels that way. The process of introducing Ariel and Beauty to Alison Bechdel has been glacial, and the worst part is that history is full of awe-inspiring female candidates for feature film treatment. Jason Porath has devoted the last couple years to bringing their stories to the forefront.

Porath first popped up on Co.Create‘s radar back in 2014, when he began his Rejected Princesses project. It’s a masterfully illustrated online counterpoint to the ineffectual princesses who exist in all too many forms as trophies or plot devices. Instead, Rejected Princesses spotlighted historical heroines like Mai Bhago, 18th-century Sikh warrior-saint and only survivor of the Battle of Khidrana and Corn Maiden, the mythological Native American figure who purportedly fixed a corn shortage by making corn out of her body. The project was a huge success. Rejected Princesses went viral, earning Porath a book deal. Now the former Dreamworks animator is able to do something he’s been trying to do for a long time.

“Rejected Princesses is a way to tell more difficult stories without watering it down to appeal to a massive audience,” he says. “I’m a studio of one. I don’t need a massive audience. I only need to support myself.”

Back at Dreamworks Animation, the studio behind the Shrek franchise and more, directors and producers would regularly screen early cuts of their films for employees and solicit suggestions. As someone with a degree in film criticism, Porath relished this opportunity to weigh in, and offered long detailed screeds. Nobody ever responded to them, though. Eventually, Porath came to understand these comments were more or less votes to be tallied in Rotten Tomatoes-like aggregate, and only acted upon in instances of an overwhelming mandate. Once he realized that, the animator tried to start juking the stats to game the system.

“When I felt very strongly about something, I’d urge my co-workers to write the same note, to give it more weight,” Porath says. “On How to Train Your Dragon 2, I really wanted Astrid, the badass female Viking from the first movie, to have a more prominent role. I argued she should be chief at the end of the movie. Her role was improved–she got more moments to strut her stuff–but I still felt it was a betrayal of her character. I felt that she went from a three-dimensional foil to a two-dimensional girlfriend.”