Can Entrepreneurship Revive The Troubled PhD?

PhD students once dreamed of lifelong tenure, generous sabbaticals, and a closet full of jackets with elbow patches. Academic life, with its dusty-booked charm, ruled the day. No longer. Even in STEM fields, roughly 40% of PhDs are graduating without employment commitments. Could the solution be teaching postdocs to create their own jobs, as entrepreneurs?

In the heart of Manhattan, in a set of conference rooms on loan from Google, one radical experiment in postdoc entrepreneurship is now entering its fourth year. Called “Runway” and managed by Cornell Tech’s Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute, the program bills itself as “part business school, part research institution, part startup incubator.” Since its founding, Runway postdocs have founded 13 companies, from an intelligent baby monitor to an urban planning analytics platform, and collectively raised $15 million in funding.

“Our mission is to help commercialize research,” says Shuli Shwartz, who co-manages Runway while serving as entrepreneur-in-residence at the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute. “There is a gap between research results and taking them into the commercial space.”

Cornell Tech’s Roosevelt Island campus will include space for academic programs alongside startup offices. [Photo: Kyle Thompson for Fast Company]

Runway tackles the problem on two fronts: one, by teaching scientists and engineers to think like entrepreneurs; and two, by taking a founder-friendly approach to the rules that govern intellectual property, which are often a barrier to executing university spinouts.

“Technology transfer quite often fails, and that’s a pity, because the intellectual property of the university remains on the shelf,” Shwartz says. But at Runway, companies founded by postdocs retain exclusive, royalty-free control of their intellectual property, greasing the wheels for future investment. In return, Runway companies grant the institute a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity), a form of equity popularized by Y Combinator.

When he first heard about the program, Runway participant Emmanuel Dumont, founder and CEO of Shade, thought that the structure was too good to be true. At the time, he was completing his PhD in biophysics at Columbia University. “I heard about it via email, and I thought it was a joke,” he says. “Then a second email—these guys must be serious.”

Shade founder and CEO Emmanuel Dumont (left) and Nanit founder and CEO Assaf Glazer [Photo: courtesy of Cornell Tech]

Dumont signed on and used the program to turn his idea for a wearable UV sensor for lupus patients into reality. “When doing research, you stop thinking about the product and the market. That’s where Runway helped: It provided guidance on these two fronts,” he says. Dumont also credits the program with helping him navigate the yawning gap between scientific claims and entrepreneurial ambitions. “When you do science, you make modest claims. You measure everything. You don’t say you ‘cure.’” In contrast, “Entrepreneurship is a vision to change the world. You have to start learning to use superlatives.”