ClassDojo Is Teaching Kids Empathy In 90% Of K-8 Schools Nationwide

No sooner had the fifth graders in Jennifer Ellison’s reading class finished watching a series of videos about empathy than they came to her with an idea. They had noticed that when Ellison directed students to pair off and read with a partner, one student in particular, who is autistic, became anxious in the face of social pressure.

“My class realized, we need a plan so that he feels comfortable,” Ellison says. “That’s a lot of insight for 10-year-olds.” They proposed a sticker-based system whereby reading partners are randomly assigned on a rotating basis. Now, Ellison says, “He doesn’t have that anxiety,” because someone is always proactive about asking to read with him.

A small change, perhaps, but a rewarding one for teachers like Ellison who entered the profession hoping to instill values like compassion and respect. And it was all precipitated by a short series of five-minute videos created by the education startup ClassDojo.

ClassDojo is now used in 90,000 schools across the country.

With a staff of less than 30 and $31 million* in funding, ClassDojo has quietly grown into one of the most popular technology tools in K-12 education. Teachers use the free ClassDojo mobile app to communicate with students and parents and to compile student portfolios. Unlike many other education apps, which take a no-frills approach to the very serious business of learning, ClassDojo features a cast of merry monsters, and its product design is fun and silly. But more than that, the app aligns with teachers’ vision of the classroom as a friendly learning environment where character matters and positive thinking can lead to powerful results. Last year, 65% of U.S. K-8 schools had at least one teacher using ClassDojo. This year, the company’s reach surpassed 90%.

“This is 90% of America, this is the middle of the country, this is normal people,” says cofounder and CEO Sam Chaudhary, who takes pride in ClassDojo’s ability to connect with users outside of the Silicon Valley bubble. “It’s not [just] for the people on the coasts. It’s for everyone.”

Add in high schools, which make up approximately 5% of its user base, and ClassDojo is present in 90,000 U.S. schools, up from 60,000 in 2015.

“If you’re an adult in the United States, you’ve got LinkedIn for work, Facebook for friends and family. This ends up being the third set of relationships, around your kids,” says ClassDojo investor Hemant Taneja, managing director at General Catalyst.