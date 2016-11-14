James Corden Sings A Feelgood Festive Tune For A U.K. Supermarket

WHO: Sainsbury’s, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

WHY WE CARE: We are now in the final days of the 2016 Christmas Super Bowl of British Advertising and today sees mid-market supermarket chain Sainsbury’s enter the fray with a chirpy stop-frame animation film. The Late Late Show’s James Corden, he of Carpool Karaoke fame, sings an original song, “The Greatest Gift For Christmas Is Me” composed by Flight of the Conchords‘ Bret McKenzie. Corden may, or may not be, signaling his intent to embark upon a serious musical career.

The ad tells the story of Dave, a time-starved office worker who, completely overwhelmed by all the jobs he has to do for Christmas, misses his children’s bedtime. Inspired by a lookalike gingerbread man made by one of his kids, he creates a couple of clones so he can give his family the greatest gift of all; himself. If only it were that simple! The fun and unashamedly cheesy spot follows last year’s elaborate animated Christmas ad, Mog, which Sainsbury’s says was its most successful Christmas campaign ever. Despite this, the brand decided to part company with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, its ad agency of 35 years, and Dave’s holiday story will be the agency’s last work for the supermarket.