IBM Wants To Build AI That Isn’t Socially Awkward

Though artificial intelligence experts may cringe at the portrayals of humanlike AI in science fiction, some researchers are nudging us closer to those visions. “I think it’s useful that your user interface not only understand your emotions, your personality, your tone, your motivations, but that it also have a set of emotions, personality, motivations,” says Rob High, the CTO of IBM Watson. “I think that makes it more natural for us.”

advertisement

advertisement

Last month, High’s company unveiled Project Intu, an experimental platform that allows developers the ability to build internet of things devices using its artificial intelligence services, like Conversation, Language and Visual Recognition. Someday, the system promises to let programmers create a staple character of sci-fi: the gregarious, hyper-connected AI like J.A.R.V.I.S. of Iron Man, KITT of Knight Rider, or Star Wars‘ C3PO. But this isn’t Westworld. High isn’t talking about a robot that’s conscious or sentient, with genuine feelings, but rather a “cognitive” AI that can analyze the mood and personality of a user and adjust how it expresses itself—in text, voice, online avatars, and physical robots. The result, he says, could transform industries like retail, elder care, and industrial and social robotics. Intelligent Agents At IBM’s 2016 Watson Developer Conference in San Francisco last month, Australian oil- and gas-drilling company Woodside showed an onscreen question-answering AI built with Project Intu. Willow, as she’s known, is an animated abstract character with a sassy British voice. Her job is to take voice instructions and quickly scour hundreds of linked computer systems to retrieve engineering documents and detailed data, such as the current location of a tanker ship or the maximum weight of a helicopter that can land on an oil-drilling platform. “Any sci-fi movie, any comic book you’ve ever read, this is the way that we have always wanted to interact with machines,” says Russ Potapinski, Woodside’s head of cognitive science. High offers automated customer service as a prime example of the need for AI that can read human emotions. “The difference between somebody who’s angry versus somebody who’s disappointed matters. Somebody who’s angry, chances are they’re in a pretty irrational state of mind…you’ve gotta get them back to the point where they can be rational,” says High. “Somebody who’s disappointed… they don’t like what you did, but they’re not irrational about it.” There are limits to what an onscreen bot can do, High acknowledges, which is why IBM is determined to go further. “If you ask me a question about direction, it would be hard for me to answer that without being able to point,” he says. “But it’s not just [hand] gestures. It’s body language, it’s facial gestures… All that adds to your understanding of what I mean.”

advertisement

advertisement

My personality assessment, as Roztayger read from my Twitter feed. (Click to enlarge.) Another Watson tool incorporated into Project Intu, Personality Insights, promises to analyze text like email or Twitter and Facebook posts to ferret out people’s traits. Online retailer Roztayger has an experimental tool called Designer Match that uses Watson to recommend products that suit their personality. It found me to be pretty dour, based on my businesslike Twitter feed. Designer Match might understand me better if I’d given it access to my Facebook account, but I didn’t want to share that much, especially not with an AI I’d only just met. The privacy implications of Project Intu are considerable (more about that later). Watson’s speech engine can also feign some personality in its responses. “We can adjust things like its cadence or breathiness or its pitch, make it sound more like an old person or a child,” says High. “We can put inflection in it that makes it either happier, you know lighter, lilting, or more apologetic.” And IBM already has a bunch of tools for building chatbots. Robots For Therapy, Companionship, And Health Advice To attempt to achieve emotional and empathetic interactions with humans, Intu needs to go beyond just talking, be it through a chatbot or a voice-based assistant like Amazon’s Alexa. One advanced version of Intu, says High, might be a more sophisticated online avatar—an animated character that more closely resembles a real human assistant—without going too far into the uncanny valley. “This is the way that we have always wanted to interact with machines.” A similar approach is at work at the U.S. Dept. of Defense, which funds a project called Virtual Humans that was developed by the Institute for Creative Technologies at the University of Southern California. The video game-style characters role play with soldiers to practice their interpersonal skills with colleagues. Can Artificial Intelligence Help The Mentally Ill? Researchers are testing mobile apps that analyze patients’ activity to measure mental health. They also provide counseling. The system reads tension in voice, word choice, posture, and facial expressions to assess someone’s mental state. Professor Jon Gratch, who runs the Virtual Humans program at USC, says that some service people are more comfortable opening up to a virtual human than to a real one who may be judgmental. Given the cost and ever shakier status of mental health care coverage, AI may fill a gap that human professionals can’t. Powered by the pre-Intu version of Watson, IDavatars Sophie advises patients on their medical care, but her personality is a bit stilted. “I think it goes back to the same theory, the same premise,” says High about Virtual Humans, “which is that, for us to effect a natural interaction between humans and machines, it has to be more than simply a running set of text.” (Virtual Humans draw on prerecorded dialog, but USC is working toward AI that can converse extemporaneously.)

advertisement

advertisement

Another roadblock could be privacy. High describes AI’s that build long-term relationships with users, such as customers of a bank. From a customer’s life events—say, shopping that indicates the birth of a child—an Intu bot could know that they may be looking to buy a larger house, for instance. If people are concerned about companies collecting their personal data, how will they feel about collecting personality data? I put the question to High, who says the purpose would be to use understanding of personality only in the moment of conversation, not to retain it and build a profile. “I think it’s a separate issue, and certainly one of concern, that we all need to be aware of as to what people do with that information if aggregated and exploited for marketing purposes.” But as High says, IBM only makes the tools. It’s up to its clients how they use, or abuse, them.