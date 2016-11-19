Let This Hypnotist Show You How To Stay Focused And Achieve Your Goals

Funny things happen when I snap my fingers. On a stage in Syracuse, a grown man fell instantly and deeply into a state of total relaxation and collapsed onto the floor. At a training event in Philadelphia, a woman became convinced she was communicating with extraterrestrials and started shouting in beeps and whistles. During a conference in Cleveland, an executive forgot his own name.

Each of these occurrences was a result of the power of hypnosis. In my motivational speeches, I like to show audiences what’s possible when they tap into their subconscious minds. The results are as dramatic as they are hilarious. More importantly, they hint at possibilities most adults don’t often stop to consider.

Inevitably, there are a lot of questions afterward. Some of the most common include, “Is there a way you could hypnotize me to stay focused during a long day at work when I’d rather be somewhere else?” and, “Could you help me feel more alert when I’m tired and distracted?” The short answer is that I can’t do that without being in the room, but there are still a few things you can do all by yourself to stay focused and work toward the goals that really matter to you most. Here’s how.

Audience members who watch me perform hypnosis onstage tend to assume something amazing or almost mystical is happening. It’s not. I’m actually just taking advantage of a trance state humans fall into quite easily and naturally every day.

You can approximate that mental state with a simple exercise you can do on your own, and it doesn’t require self-hypnosis. Start by taking a deep breath, placing your hands flat on a chair or desk, and concentrating tightly on an image. That image can be anything, but it’s probably most useful to you if you pick something that represents a goal you have–maybe it’s a finished report, a completed sale, or a successful presentation.

Whatever a breakthrough would look like for you, hold on to it so completely in your imagination that you actually feel like you’re experiencing it. Take in the sights, sounds, and smells that might be around you. Think of the emotions you would be feeling. Concentrate on inhabiting this imagined experience–and stay in this state for awhile. It will force your mind to start making subconscious associations, helping you to move from where you are in your day to the point you need to reach in the future.

Our subconscious minds thrive on very exact suggestions.

Note that at this point you may not actually feel “hypnotized.” In fact, if you’re doing it correctly, you’ll simply feel relaxed yet focused. Believe it or not, that’s sufficient to change your subconscious patterns. You simply push your conscious thoughts to the side and leave room to create new connections in your mind.