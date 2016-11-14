Is Apple OK In Donald Trump’s USA?

Many of the controversial promises President-elect Donald Trump made on the campaign trail—building the wall, jailing Hillary Clinton—were clearly designed to channel the pent-up anger of many of his supporters, and in the end, the fiery rhetoric turned out to be an effective strategy. “He tells it like it is,” was a common refrain among Trump voters.

Now some of the companies that were targets of Trump’s ire are no doubt wondering what the next four years will bring. One of those companies is Apple, which Trump mentioned by name in a few of his speeches. In February, he used Apple’s strong stance on encryption as a chance to come out hard on the side of law enforcement, saying officials had every right to access the information stored on the iPhone of one of the suspected San Bernardino shooters.

“To think that Apple won’t allow us to get into her cellphone? Who do they think they are?” Trump said on Fox News at the time.

He also threatened to turn back the clock on globalism and force Apple to bring all its manufacturing back to the United States from China.

However, we should measure our response to Trump’s wilder assertions. He likely said most of those things to incite emotional reactions from his base, not to actually put Apple on warning of real changes ahead. In all likelihood, Trump was using Apple as a prop—a caricature of a rich, elite, global corporation.

Trump isn’t likely going to require Apple to supply on-demand “backdoors” to iPhones to the FBI. My sources within Congress (and close to it) say the jury is very much still out on the encryption issue. Lawmakers are simply not willing to make law on the issue until they have more clarity on the security implications of encryption backdoors. In addition, most members of Congress are interested in finding some middle ground where tech companies can help law enforcement and national security agencies without compromising the data security and privacy of end users.

Nor could Trump likely succeed in forcing companies like Apple to bring manufacturing home to the U.S. That horse left the barn a long time ago, and it isn’t coming back. Candidate Trump’s comment about forcing Apple to bring manufacturing home was a direct emotional appeal to a fear in blue-collar America of having jobs exported. This kind of incendiary statement fired up Trump’s base to the point where their enthusiasm spilled over into other demographic groups that weren’t expected to support Trump at all.