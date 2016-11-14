“I Have No More Fears Than I Did Before:” Laura Jane Grace On President Trump

Later this week, Co.Create will publish a piece with Against Me! singer and LGBT advocate, Laura Jane Grace, about her first book, Tranny: Confessions of Punk’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout . During the interview, the conversation briefly turned to Grace’s thoughts on the news that Donald J. Trump will be our next president. Although audibly upset, her outlook was more pragmatic than despairing, if a little bleak in the end. Co.Create has decided to publish the statement here. Keep an eye out for the full article, coming soon.

Laura Jane Grace [Photo: Ryan Russell

“I’m fine, all things considered,” Grace says. “It is what it is. It’s just kind of the same old bullshit it’s always been. I survived eight years of Bush. It’s not like being disillusioned with politics or Washington DC is something new that’s dawning on me. I’ve kind of felt the way I’ve felt about it since I was 13, 14 years old. I have no more fears now than I did before. It’s like, well, under [Bill] Clinton’s presidency, when he first started, he was against marriage equality. It’s not like there were outstanding LGBT human rights during that administration. There have been advances that have happened over the past 16, 20 years or whatever, but there’s far more advances that need to be done. “

“The silver lining that I feel like is the easy thing to point to is that hopefully this will galvanize people,” Grace continues. “Because if you actually look at the data, and what the poll numbers were, then you’ll see that the reason that Trump won is because of low turnout in the Democrats. He underperformed McCain and Romney, but he won because people didn’t show up at the polls. And that’s after eight years of a democratic president. So now we’ll have however many years of a Republican president and maybe that will get people to come out and then they’ll vote left and then they’ll get pacified and it will happen all over again, that’s just the way it is. It’s just fucking stupid.”