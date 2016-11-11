Not Quite #DrainTheSwamp: A Running List Of Lobbyists On Trump’s Transition Team

Throughout the presidential campaign, Donald Trump has portrayed himself as the ultimate outsider, not beholden to special interests and lobbyists, and uniquely qualified to stop corruption and influence-peddling in the halls of power in Washington, D.C. Along with building “the wall” and “Crooked Hillary,” condemning special interests and the #DrainTheSwamp meme was a recurring catchphrase in his speeches.

Last October, he railed against “the political class that is owned outright by special interests and lobbyists.” He continued: “They’ve betrayed our workers, they’ve betrayed our borders and, most of all, they’ve betrayed our freedoms. We will save our sovereign rights as a nation. We will end the politics of profit; we will end the rule of special interests.”

What a difference a few days make. Just three days after his victory on Tuesday night, Trump has surrounded himself with advisers who are lobbyists and a transition team guided by those who represent the very “special interests” he decried, including lobbyists for Google, oil companies, mining giants, and other corporations and organizations, according to excellent reporting in Politico and the New York Times, both of which obtained an organizational chart of the transition team (see below).

Advocates for progressive causes and safety and health regulations were not surprised at Trump’s apparent hypocrisy on lobbyists. “I don’t think it’s any surprise that his ‘drain the swamp’ sloganeering turned out to be just that,” wrote Matthew Shudtz, the executive director of the Center for Progressive Reform, in an email to Fast Company. “To me, the interesting question is whether Mr. Trump will develop any sort of unifying vision for his team. Or are we entering an era of deregulatory free-for-all?”

And Karl Frisch, executive director of Allied Progress, emailed: “It’s hard to fight the ‘rigged’ system when you fill your administration with the very individuals complicit in the rigging. President-elect Trump promised millions of angry Americans that Washington would be different under his leadership. He decried the influence of big banks, Wall Street fat cats, and powerful special interests. Now it appears he’s offering them room-and-board in the White House. If these leaked reports are to be believed, the swamp’s drain is obviously clogged.”