William McDonough Wants To Change The Way We Talk About Carbon

“Carbon is not the enemy.” So says designer William McDonough, the author and architect and inventor of the concept of “cradle-to-cradle,” who wants to change how we talk about carbon–and by extension, how that language shapes the design of society.

In the climate conversation now, almost all references to carbon are negative. We talk about needing to aim for “low carbon,” and “zero carbon,” and “decarbonization.” It’s all shorthand for excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. But McDonough thinks that it’s framing the problem (and solutions) in the wrong way.

“Carbon is always treated as a bad thing; it has a bad name,” he says. “And I find that sad because carbon is a source of life.”

Humans are made of carbon. The plants and animals we eat are made of carbon. Carbon in soil is the basis of healthy ecosystems. When carbon is locked up inside diamonds or recycled in plastic, it’s a useful tool, not a pollutant.

In a new article in Nature, McDonough argues for new phrases. “Living carbon” is growing in biological cycles. “Durable carbon” is locked inside stable solids, like the wood inside a building or the paper in a book. Only “fugitive carbon”–carbon that has ended up somewhere unwanted, like carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere–is a problem.

Clarifying when carbon is problematic might help make it more obvious when some “sustainable” processes really aren’t. “If you burn the plastic in waste-to-energy plants, they call it renewable,” McDonough says. “That’s silly because you’re burning the plastics and putting them where? In the atmosphere. That becomes fugitive carbon. You’ve converted durable to fugitive.”

He also argues for new definitions for “carbon neutral,” “carbon negative,” and “carbon positive.”