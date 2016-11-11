Apple Watch And Other Trackers Are Still Missing A Vital Fitness Metric—Pain Factor

In the beginning they counted your steps, your distance, and your calorie burn. Then they counted your heartbeats. Some tried their luck at analyzing your sleep quality, with varying degrees of success.

Fitness trackers have been around for a few years now. Sensors have gotten better and cheaper. Algorithms have advanced. But what I’d argue is the most important fitness measurement—at least for aerobic stuff like running—has still not been added.

Let’s call it “pain factor,” the level and duration of physical strain or fatigue you feel while exercising.

Workouts come and workouts go. We come to our workouts at various times of the day and week, and with various body conditions—different amounts and quality of sleep, different types and amounts of fuel (food) in the tank, different stress levels. So that workout that seemed like a piece of cake on Monday morning can feel grueling on Thursday afternoon.

It’s that level of suffering we should be watching. The difference between someone who’s successful at working out well and consistently, and someone who isn’t, may be in their ability to understand pain level and their capacity for pain—and manage it accordingly.

You don’t need a device to tell you when you’re feeling the burn. But a device could put a number on it that’s based on real, measurable factors. “Pain factor” is a relative number, meaningful only in its relationship to other pain levels at other times.

A pain algorithm would process some simple information that we, and our bodies, provide. It would need to know something about what I’d eaten that day. It might factor in the quality of my sleep the night before. Heart rate relative to the difficulty of the workout would likely be a factor.