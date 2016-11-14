Former Fellow To Peter Thiel: You Can Have Your Money Back

I’m turning down the rest of the grant that I haven’t received yet—which is a lot of money—and donating what I have already received to a charity or project related to climate change, because our planet is about to get wrecked.

I refuse to watch complacently as the world falls apart around me. This is my tiny way of sending a message about what I believe in.

I refuse to continue taking money from someone who has contributed millions of dollars to the ultimate success of our next Hitler-elect. Aware of Thiel’s support of Trump when I accepted the fellowship, I experienced a crisis of faith. Who would say no to free money? But the results of the election have only further deepened and solidified the moral dissonance gnawing away at me.

I cannot justify being associated with someone who helped a psychopathic, sexist, racist, bigoted, xenophobic, poisonous demagogue rise to power. Trump represents the darkest, most cruel aspects of our society, and the free money is not worth having that on my conscience every few months when a wire transfer comes through my bank account.

That said, I am so grateful to have met such an awesome group of young, like-minded entrepreneurs in the program. The organizers of the fellowship have also been very kind to me. It was truly a remarkable and rare opportunity.

I don’t know Peter Thiel very well at all, and I understand there are many reasons he might support Trump that I may never understand. I know my decision won’t change the results of the election, nor will it solve the plethora of complex issues our nation faces. But I refuse to watch complacently as the world falls apart around me. This is my my tiny way of sending a message about what I believe in.

Oh, the irony: I find it difficult to rationalize how the first outside investor in Facebook, a software platform that has connected billions of people at a historically unprecedented scale, empowered a political platform built on profound disconnection.