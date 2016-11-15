LeEco Le Pro3: The Discount Android Phone That Wants Too Much In Return

Vendors like Huawei, OnePlus, and Alcatel are stuffing high-end tech specs into smartphones that cost hundreds of dollars less than flagships from Samsung and Google. And with the demise of smartphone subsidies in the U.S., you can save a lot of money by purchasing one of these devices unlocked and bringing it to your wireless carrier of choice.

With the Le Pro3 smartphone, LeEco is the latest company to try and cash in on this phenomenon, but the company’s strategy is more aggressive than the average vendor. Instead of only competing on price, LeEco wants to upsell you on an ecosystem of phones, TVs, speakers, VR headsets, and even smart bikes—all unified through cloud storage, online content, and a labyrinthine rewards program. It worked for LeEco in China, and now the company thinks it can work in the U.S.

After living with LeEco’s Le Pro3 for a week, I have my doubts. While the phone itself isn’t bad, LeEco fails to communicate why its ecosystem is worth anyone’s time, and its attempts to do so only seem to get in the user’s way.

LeEco tries to get its foot in the door with impressive tech specs. The LePro3 has a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 821 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and an unheard-of 4,000 mAh battery. The entire phone is covered in aluminum, and there’s a fingerprint reader on the backside for unlocking the phone, making payments, and logging into apps.

It’s not all rosy, though. Although Le Pro3’s 16-megapixel camera does well with outdoor shots, indoor photos often came out blurry with medium to low lighting and it struggled to capture objects in motion. And while the 8-megapixel front-facing camera takes sharp, well-exposed photos, it seems overly aggressive with noise reduction, and requires a steady hand to avoid blurriness.

LeEco also follows Apple in ditching the headphone jack, while throwing in a pair of USB-C headphones and an analog-to-USB-C adapter. I’m less opposed to omitting the legacy connection when it’s replaced by an open standard such as USB-C, rather than Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector, but either approach creates short-term headaches.