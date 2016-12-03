Is Toyota’s Tron Lightcycle-Like I-Road The Future Of Urban Car Sharing?

What may be the next big thing in the global ride-sharing movement is already tooling around on the streets of Grenoble, France.

There, you’ll find a curious-looking three-wheeled vehicle (two in the front, one in the back) that looks part bumper car, part Tron Lightcycle. Meet Toyota’s electric I-Road.

Grenoble is one of several cities around the globe where the Japanese auto maker is experimenting with newfangled urban mobility vehicles designed for short rides around crowded streets. There are pickup points around Grenoble to rent the I-Roads, similar to what Zipcar or Maven offer in the U.S. The vehicles are dutifully lined up at charging kiosks much the way Citibikes are in New York City.

The one-person I-Road, showcased at the Los Angeles Auto Show this past November, is about 7.5 feet long and 3 feet wide, and reaches speeds of up to 35 miles per hour. It has a roof, meaning it can be used comfortably in rainy weather.

Drivers use the single rear tire to steer—an experience that Toyota says is closer to boating than conventional auto driving. One of the more fascinating things about the I-Road, as shown in company videos, is that drivers lean into turns, similar to riding a motorcycle. But because the I-Road self-balances and shifts the vehicle’s weight automatically, the experience is much closer to that of riding a car.

Toyota isn’t saying what the I-Road will cost or when or if it will be available in the U.S., although further events in the U.S. to show it off are planned.

Jana Hartline, Toyota’s environmental communications manager, said it is intended for urban settings where traffic moves at slower speeds, and parking is at a premium. The I-Road parking footprint is similar to that of a motorcycle or a Vespa-style scooter, making it easy to navigate through tight spaces.